Sri Lanka Attacks: Death Toll Rises After Bombings To Hotel & Churches On Easter

More details have been released about the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka after a wave of bombings struck hotels and churches where suicide bombers detonated explosives.

BBC reports that the government has blamed a little-known local jihadist group, National Thowheed Jamath for the attacks. So far dozens of people have been arrested in connection with the attacks and police are now reporting that 500 people were injured the death toll has risen to almost 300.

Sri Lankan authorities confirmed that they were warned about a bomb threat from National Thowheed Jamath two weeks ago.

The death toll has soared in Sri Lanka. Nearly 300 people killed, about 500 injured in coordinated bombings at churches and hotels on Easter Sunday. @IvanCNN is live from Colombo, Sri Lanka with the latest: https://t.co/IOhEzeQ5lX pic.twitter.com/qmfFVgzxkh — CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2019

BBC spoke with Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando who told them that the intelligence “never indicated it was going to be an attack of this magnitude.”

“They were talking about isolated, one or two incidents. Not like this,” he said. “All important departments of the police” were informed about the warning, but acknowledged that no action was taken.

Of the 290 dead, three of them are the children of billionaire Danish fashion mogul Anders Holch Povlsen.

CNN reports that Povlsen who owns Bestseller, an international clothing chain, and is the largest shareholder of the online clothing retailer Asos, lost three of his four children in Sunday’s attacks. “We can confirm that Anders lost three children in the attack,” Jesper Stubkier, Bestseller’s communications manager, told CNN.

Our prayers are will everyone affected.

Saturday, September 15 marked the 55th anniversary of white supremacists' deadly bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The act of terror by four members of the KKK at the historic Black church killed four little girls: 14-year-olds Addie Mae Collins, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley and 11-year-old Denise McNair. Nearly two dozen others were injured in the blast that used dynamite. https://twitter.com/NAACP_LDF/status/1040943298385469440 The 16th Street Baptists Church planned to hold a memorial service on Saturday for the anniversary. Sen. Doug Jones, who successfully prosecuted two men for the bombing decades ago, was expected to deliver the keynote speech during the morning event. https://twitter.com/ericabuddington/status/1040951761979289601 The community reacted to Birmingham Church Bombing in protest, which resulted in a violent reaction from police. The church was a frequent meeting place for prominent civil rights leaders and leading Black voices, including Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, it was those fateful series of events that help prompt King's famous Letter From Birmingham that "his decision not to call off the demonstrations in the face of continued bloodshed at the hands of local law enforcement officials," History.com reminded readers. https://twitter.com/ericabuddington/status/1040961628953563144 President Barack Obama would go on to sign a bill awarding the four young victims of the tragic 1963 Birmingham church bombing with the Congressional Gold Medal. Barbara Cross, a friend of the girls who survived the church bombing, recently recalled to TIME how close she was to possibly being a fifth death. "I will never stop crying thinking about it," said Cross, 68, who was 13 at the time. The last surviving bomber was denied parole in 2016 and remained in prison for his role in the mass murder.

