Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Hiphop legends Salt-N-Pepa continue to break barriers. Not only have they snagged a Las Vegas residency and have a biographical series coming to Lifetime, but they’re also starring in a new reality show coming to BET called Ladies Night with SWV chronicling their “Ladies Night” tour.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

With over 30 years in the game, the “Push It” rappers have learned a lot. We caught up with the ladies during an exclusive sit-down in New York City where they shared some of their biggest lessons along the way, what their backstage rituals are, whether or not groupies still exist in their world and what it’s like having cameras follow their life’s private moments.

Ladies Night premieres Tuesday, April 30 at 10/9c on BET. Press play to hear the rap duo share their story up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Salt-N-Pepa Discuss ‘Ladies Night’ Reality Show, How They’ve Maintained Longevity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: