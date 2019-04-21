Walking Knee Scab Kodak Black’s Border Arrest Might Violate Sexual Misconduct Case Bond

Kodak Black has put a target on his ashy back once again, this after he was arrested at the U.S. border and caught with guns and drugs en route to a show. With his ongoing sexual misconduct case in South Carolina, officials in the state are examining if the terms of the bond have been violated.

TMZ reports:

Sources in the Florence County Solicitor’s Office tell TMZ … prosecutors in the Palmetto State have the rapper’s drugs and gun bust on their radar and are currently reviewing the case to determine if he violated bond conditions in his sexual misconduct case.

We’re told if it’s determined Kodak violated the terms, prosecutors would hold a hearing where they’ll ask a judge to revoke his bond. Last we checked, prosecutors have yet to do that.

As we reported … Kodak was indicted in April 2017 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager at a hotel in South Carolina. He’s been out on $100k bond ever since.

Fast forward to earlier this week … cops found a Glock 9mm pistol and weed in the Cadillac Escalade the rapper was driving after he tried crossing back on U.S. soil at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

Kodak and his legal team are keeping mum about the developments of the possible bond violation for now.

Photo: Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Lance Strong Posted 16 hours ago

