Watch Kanye West Sunday Service and More at Coachella

Watch Kanye West deliver a spiritual performance for 2019 Coachella entitled Sunday Service on Easter Sunday.

Following are other performances from more Coachella 2019 performers.

 

Sunday, April 21th (all times PDT)

3:00 PM – Kanye West Sunday Service — Encore

5:05 PM – Coachella Curated: Burna Boy, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Mansionair, Hyukoh, Soulection

6:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Rico Nasty, Bad Bunny, Emily King

7:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Playboi Carti, Cola Boyy, Lizzo, Blood Orange, Pusha T, 070 Shake, Sofi Tukker

8:00 PM – Coachella Curated: YG, Zedd, Gesaffelstein

9:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Khalid, H.E.R.

10:00 PM – Coachella Curated: Dillon Francis, CHVRCHES

10:25 PM – Ariana Grande

12:00 AM – Perfume

