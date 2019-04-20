Bill Cosby Sues Lawyers For Fleecing Him For $1 Million A Month In Fees

Bill Cosby is currently on the shelf in prison after being dogged by several claims of sexual assault from several women. The entertainer is now suing his former legal team for allegedly fleecing him out of millions during their defense of the man.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Bill Cosby filed a petition Friday afternoon to vacate an arbitration award given to his former law firm of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

Quinn Emanuel represented Cosby in parts of his criminal case, and in 10 different cases related to sexual assault filed by his accusers including Janice Dickinson and Chloe Goins.

They bowed out of representing the comedian back in 2016, but have been fighting in arbitration over attorneys fees, and in January 2019 they were awarded $2.4 million.

Now the shocking part, Cosby claims his lawyers charged him close to $9 MILLION dollars in just over 9 MONTHS!

On Cosby’s end, he’s claiming he didn’t know all the fine details of the legal agreement and also put some of the blame on being legally blind as well.

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted April 20, 2019

