Ari Fletcher Details Alleged Violent Beating She Suffered From G Herbo

On Thursday, rapper G Herbo was tossed into an Atlanta jail after allegedly putting his hands on the mother of his child. According to Ari Fletcher, the former Lil Herb also took their son from her and locked her in a home to carry out the attack.

Fletcher posted a story on her Instagram page telling her side of the story.

“He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the f*ck out of me front of my son,” Fletcher wrote

She added, “Then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son, hid all my knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside and beat the f**k out of me again ([choked] me, punched me in my face and all over my body, dragged me outside on the concrete by my hair after his friends drove off with my son, took me in the house and continued beating me).”

Also in the post, Fletcher also claims to have suffered bruises and scrapes from being dragged outdoors and suffering a black eye. She ended her message with, “Please don’t speak on no old “relationship play fights’ cause this ain’t that.”

According to the last reports on the matter, G Herbo is still in jail.

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted April 20, 2019

