Court Dismisses Charge Against Parolee Wounded In Nipsey Hussle Shooting

The man who was wounded when a man opened fire on he, Nipsey Hussle and another man outside of The Marathon Clothing store on March 31st will not face a parole violation case.
According to Miriam Hernandez of ABC 7 in Los Angeles, 56-year-old Kerry Lathan had his case dismissed by the Department of Corrections. CDC had previously stated that Hussle was a recorded gang member and that Lathan violated parole by talking to Hussle earlier that day.
