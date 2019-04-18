Issa Rae Shares What It Was Like Working With Marsai Martin, Raps On Spot [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Little is officially in theaters and it has #BlackGirlMagic written all over it. Not only was it written by teen star Marsai Martin, who recently became the youngest executive producer in Hollywood, but it also stars the teen phenom herself, Regina Hall and Issa Rae. We knew it was going to be a funny hit before we even saw it!

The movie, which was produced by Will Packer, is about a hardcore tech mogul, Jordan Sanders, who wakes up as the 13-year-old version of herself. Martin plays a young Sanders while Hall plays the adult version who tortures her employees, one of which includes April, who is played by Issa Rae. Once the roles are reversed, Jordan and April actually form a bond.

Issa Rae and Will Packer recently dropped by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and in an interview with the team, Will shared what it was like working with Issa, and Issa shared what it was like working with Marsai. They also discussed rap names so you know we couldn’t let Issa leave with out dropping a few bars. Press play up top to watch!

