First unveiled at the Video Game Awards back in December, Nintendo shocked the world when it announced it was reviving the Ultimate Alliance franchise with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Today (Apr.16) we learn the game will be available on Switch this Summer.

Nintendo is handling publishing for the Nintendo Switch exclusive slated for a July 19 release. The epic Marvel team up game will feature characters from Guardians of The Galaxy, The Avengers, X-Men as well as other newly announced heroes like Black Panther, Deadpool, Spider-Gwen and Doctor Strange.

In the description for the game’s story, our favorite heroes are in a race against time to gather the Infinity Stones before Thanos and his loyal and deadly subjects The Black Order do.

Per Nintendo:

“Super Heroes unite in a race across iconic locations in the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. Up to four people can play together in local* or online** co-op, with the ability to drop in and out at any time.”

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 supports 4-player co-op play both locally and online. Co-op play is drop in and drop out allowing players to join your session without having to sacrifice your current game to create a party.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order marks the first return of the popular team-up button mashing game in 10 years. If you were a fan of the franchise and X-Men Legends games, this news should be absolutely exciting to you. The Nintendo Switch is the perfect console for this title. If you missed the reveal trailer, check it out below.

—

Photo: Nintendo / Marvel Entertainment

Nintendo Reveals Release Date For ‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 24 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: