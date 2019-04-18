CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ To Be Released On All Music Streaming Services

Anyone ready for a second sip of lemonade goodness?

1 reads
Leave a comment

It’s been almost three years since Beyoncé lit the game on fire with her visual album Lemonade and though most, if not all of her fans already own the classic project, for the third anniversary of it’s release, Lemonade will be available on all streaming platforms.

Variety is reporting that the album which was Tidal and iTune’s exclusive will be available on all music streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music beginning April 23rd. The day coincides with the premier of Beyoncé’s 65-minute music film Lemonade on HBO which had the culture in a frenzy on social media and evidently helped lead to 2.5 million copies sold worldwide since then. Aside from being the best selling album of 2016, Lemonade also went on to win a few Grammy awards for best urban contemporary album and best music video.

One thing that will differ from the album’s previous release is that it will now feature the poetry by Warsan Shire which was featured in the film during the songs interludes. We totally expect this to dominate once again.

Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ To Be Released On All Music Streaming Services was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
04.19.19
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Lil Yachty Says He Wrote ‘Act Up’ For…
 5 hours ago
04.19.19
Walking Dunce Cap Kodak Black Had No Idea…
 5 hours ago
04.19.19
NYPD Investigating If Remy Ma Blessed #LHHNY Castmate…
 5 hours ago
04.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close