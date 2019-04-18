Donjuanfasho: Movies Opening This Week

THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her young children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm.

WHO’S IN IT? Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Marisol Ramirez, Tony Amendola

TRIVIA

Opens Friday.

Set in the Conjuring universe.

Originally titled The Children.

Linda Cardellini played Velma in the live-action Scooby-Doo! movie.

PENGUINS (Documentary)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A Disney Nature documentary about an Adélie penguin named Steve on a quest to build a suitable nest and start a family.

WHO’S IN IT? Narrated by Ed Helms

TRIVIA:

Opens on Wednesday, five days before Earth Day.

According to the IMDb, the “crew filmed for 900 days to create this 70-minute film.”

Produced by Disneynature, which also did Chimpanzee (2012) and Bears (2014).

PENGUINS: Steve the penguin brings food to his partner. OC: …out of food. :15

BREAKTHROUGH (Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? When her 14-year-old son drowns in a lake, a faithful mother prays for him to come back from the brink of death and be healed.

WHO’S IN IT? Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Josh Lucas, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert, Mike Colter

TRIVIA:

NBA star Stephen Curry is one of the executive producers.

is one of the executive producers. This is the first 20th Century Fox film to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Director Roxann Dawson also helmed an episode of This Is Us, which stars Chrissy Metz.

Chrissy Metz talks about the plot of Breakthrough. OC: …healing of the community. :21

BREAKTHROUGH: Joyce (Chrissy Metz) reprimands the doctors treating her son. OC: …life over John. :26

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 7 hours ago

