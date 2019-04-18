CLOSE
Marlon Wayans :Not A Fan Of Game Of Thrones, He Says “I Don’t See A Lot Of Brothers On It”

Comedian Marlon Wayans share his views on The Game Of Thrones after the 8th season premiered Sunday, “I don’t see a lot of brothers on it. It ain’t no Juliuses, Lamars, and a Jamal. Imagine Jamal on a dragon,” said Wayans.

The Game Of Thrones had characters of color, but they were either former slaves or uncivilized barbarians.

Wayans says, “It’s either Walking Dead or Game of Thrones, and I chose Walking Dead because I don’t have all that fucking time to binge watch all this shit.”

This isn’t the first time the show’s lack of color on the cast was brought up. In 2017 Star Wars actor John Boyega told GQ, “There are no black people on Game of Thrones. You don’t see one black person in Lord of the Rings. I ain’t paying money to always see one type of person on-screen. Because you see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day. Even if you’re a racist, you have to live with that. We can ruffle up some feathers.”

