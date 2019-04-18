Missy Elliott Announces Her Album Is Done

Missy Elliott took to Instagram to let fans know she’s finally finished with a project she’s been working on for over a year.

In the video, Missy dances to the classic jam “Keep on Moving” and while she said nothing the caption spoke volumes.

“I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish.”

It’s safe to say Missy’s fans have been patient. She hasn’t released anything since she did the song “WTF (Where They From) with Pharrell back in 2015.

