CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Missy Elliott Announces Her Album Is Done

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: SGranitz / Getty

Missy Elliott took to Instagram to let fans know she’s finally finished with a project she’s been working on for over a year.

In the video, Missy dances to the classic jam “Keep on Moving” and while she said nothing the caption spoke volumes.

“I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish.”

It’s safe to say Missy’s fans have been patient. She hasn’t released anything since she did the song “WTF (Where They From) with Pharrell back in 2015.

Missy Elliott Announces Her Album Is Done was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Hires Security To Protect Her From…
 5 hours ago
04.18.19
Kodak Black Didn’t Show Up For Boston Concert…
 9 hours ago
04.18.19
Offset ft. Cardi B “Clout,” Rich The Kid…
 18 hours ago
04.18.19
#LHHATL Star Tommie Lee Denied Entry To Mental…
 20 hours ago
04.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close