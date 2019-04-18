CLOSE
Cincinnati Chili Restaurant Worker Diagnosed With Hepatitis A

A food worker at U.S. Chili in Camp Washington has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A and If you ate at U.S. Chili between March 28 and April 6, you could run the risk of being infected.

So what should you do now? You should monitor for symptoms of Hepatitis A and wash your hands with soap and warm water diligently before and after meals. It’s also a good idea to get vaccinated as soon as possible and for those without insurance or can’t afford it, the health department is working with health professions within Hamilton County to accommodate them.

