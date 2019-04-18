CLOSE
Roselawn Residents Call For Crackdown On Prostitution

Roselawn residents are fed up with the prostitution going on in their neighborhood and councilman David Mann agrees with them by submitting a motion to crackdown on activity. Mann says he wants to:

–increase police visibility on streets where prostitution is frequent
–encourage residents to report license plate information and description of customers’ cars
–hold those individuals who illegally hire prostitutes accountable
–connect people engaging in prostitution to social services

cincinnati , Roselawn

