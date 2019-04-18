CLOSE
Kodak Black Didn’t Show Up For Boston Concert & Goes Missing: Report

So, things have taken quite the interesting turn for the lil homie lately.

Not only has he made headlines this year for talking out his you know what about the GOATs of hip hop, but lately he’s been taking more and more shots at the elder statesman that are still alive today. Names, T.I.

Fast forward to last night, where reports are saying Kodak didn’t show up for a show in Baltimore. Check this out.

Fans yelled “f*ck Kodak” as they were ushered out of the venue.

It’s been quite a year for Kodak Black and we’re barely breaking into the Spring season of 2019. He’s tangled himself in controversies involving a number of hip hop figures. His ongoing beef with T.I. has recently escalated with the release of his track “Expeditiously”; his music has been banned from radio stations, including Big Boy’s Neighborhood in Los Angeles for what he said about Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle; he was called out for saying that he’s on the same level as Tupac, Nas and Biggie; he got tangled into drama with Reginae Carter after speaking ill of her father Lil Wayne; he made some inappropriate comments about rapper Young M.A; and he randomly declared that he punched out Sticky Fingaz and tried to shoot him. And that’s not even the half of it.

Even with the backlash, Kodak still has fans that have stuck by him no matter what, and as he tours, he continues to sell out shows and perform in front of hyped audiences. According to TMZ, however, Kodak is now missing in action.

Kodak Black Didn’t Show Up For Boston Concert & Goes Missing: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

