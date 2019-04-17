Internet Haters Leaked ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage On Social Media, Russo Brothers React

Marvel fans beware! Internet trolls have taken to social media and have begun leaking actual spoiler footage from the most highly anticipated threequel in the history of comic book cinema, Avengers: Endgame.

Is it people down with DC? Maybe the Russians? Knowing Donald Trump’s childlike way of life it could be coming from The White House itself!

Either way many fans have accidentally watched these scenes and immediately taken to social media to shed internet tears.

I just saw leaked footage avengers endgame and honestly I’m ruined. Man. That sucked. — Quinta. (@quintabrunson) April 16, 2019

Apparently Avengers: Endgame spoilers hit the web. Mute all hashtags. Read your timeline with one eye closed. Do not tweet before you've seen the movie. Delete the Twitter app. Shut down DNS. Cut the submarine internet cables. Burn the internet down. — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) April 16, 2019

Obviously we’re not going to be posting any of the spoilers (a pox upon the house of those who do), but from what’s being reported all the leaks add up to about 5 minutes worth of scenes which spoil the plot which everyone involved with the film had been trying to guard like an infinity gem in Vormir.

Word about the leaked scenes got back to Endgame directors, the Russo brothers, who took to Twitter to plead with fans to refrain from spreading the spoilers while reminding everyone that “Thanos still demands your silence.”

If anyone doesn’t want to run the risk of accidentally peeping a spoiler they might want to log off of social media until they watch the movie for themselves. You can try just ignoring the potential spoilers but the temptation might prove too much to bare if you don’t have that inner Hulk strength to resist doing it to yourself.

Now the only question is, are these same trolls going to be leaking the full unredacted version of that Mueller report.

