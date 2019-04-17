CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

#LHHATL Star Tommie Lee Denied Entry To Mental Health Program Due To Rap Sheet

That must be a lot of crimes on her record...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Dior Summer Men's Collection Hosted by Future

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee’s extensive rap sheet is coming back to haunt. Her criminal past was cited for her being denied entry into a mental health program, instead of a possible jail sentence.

Reports TMZ:

We broke the story … the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star submitted a petition in her child abuse case to allow her to get treatment for a serious mental illness, which she claimed she was diagnosed with around the same time she was charged with child abuse in Georgia.

Tommie got her answer — no can do.

According to a new legal doc obtained by TMZ … the Assistant District Attorney determined Lee’s criminal history and background — along with other evidence, facts and allegations — “make her an inappropriate candidate for an accountability court.”

Back in January, Tommie was indicted on multiple child abuse charges and she’s facing up to 54 years in prison if she is convicted.

She did herself no favors when she reportedly showed up drunk to a hearing in March.

Photo: Getty

#LHHATL Star Tommie Lee Denied Entry To Mental Health Program Due To Rap Sheet was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kodak Black Didn’t Show Up For Boston Concert…
 3 hours ago
04.18.19
Offset ft. Cardi B “Clout,” Rich The Kid…
 12 hours ago
04.18.19
#LHHATL Star Tommie Lee Denied Entry To Mental…
 14 hours ago
04.18.19
Tyga Drops A Half A Mil on An…
 15 hours ago
04.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close