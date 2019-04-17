CLOSE
Surprise! Beyonce Dropped A New Live Album

At this point, the BeyHive should expect the unexpected when it comes to Beyonce. We were aware of her new Netflix documentary, Homecoming, dropping today but it was accompanied by a (surprise) live album recording of her now-iconic Coachella performance. Homecoming: The Live Album also includes a brand new song, which happens to be a remake of the 1981 Frankie Beverly & Maze classic “Before I Let Go.” I mean, nothing says homecoming, cookout, family function like “Before I Let Go” so as always, Bey knows what she’s doing!

Stream Beyonce’s HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM on Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal.

