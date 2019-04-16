CLOSE
Men With Beards Carry More Germs Than Dogs??

Hey Ladies!! If you are down with the beard gang and love a man with a good beard, then you may want to make him wash it super often. A new study found that men with beards carry more germs than dogs. Ewwwww!!

According to ABC7.com, Swiss researchers tested the facial hair of men and dog fur from various breeds and found a significantly higher bacterial load in the men’s beards compared with the dogs’ fur.

Some of the men tested positive for microbes that actually posed a threat to human health. Experts say men should shampoo their beards regularly.

Men With Beards Carry More Germs Than Dogs?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

