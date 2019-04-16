This Is MAJOR: The Cruz Show Follows Big Boi’s Neighborhood From Power 106 To Real 92.3

J Cruz And The Cruz Show Have Made Their Way To Real 92.3

Power 106 has been the home for hip-hop in Los Angeles for as long as fans can remember, but now, things are heating up for their cross-town competitor Real 92.3.

Real 92.3 announced on Monday that The Cruz Show–which is anchored by one of LA’s most popular on-air personalities J Cruz, is going to join its afternoon program lineup every Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting on April 18. The host will be joined by Executive Producer Jeff Garcia, DJ Lechero and DJ Lezlee, who are also making the move.

“I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to join such a great group of legendary radio artists here at iHeartMedia’s REAL 92.3,” said Cruz. “Hosting LA’s first-afternoon hip-hop ‘morning show’ with my incredible team and merging with radio’s biggest family is a game changer. A special thanks to iHeartMedia for providing me with a fresh new platform to connect with the Los Angeles urban community.”

This move by J Cruz mimics that of Big Boy back in 2015, whose departure shook all of the radio world and Los Angeles. Big helped Power 106 dominate the Los Angeles ratings for close to two decades, but left after iHeartMedia offered him $3.5 million a year–more than double what he made at Emmis Communications. His departure was so significant for the station that power 106 fell from their top 5 spot among popular Los Angeles radio stations down to 14–3 spots below their competitor, Real 92.3.

There’s no word on what caused the move for The Cruz Show from Power–where he took over for Big Boy–to Real 92.3, but it was probably a similar situation to Big Boy’s regarding a higher paying gig. Big Boy ended up being sued by Emmis communications following his departure, and though he came out victorious, that information probably lends itself to a pretty big reason J Cruz might now be too vocal about why the switch was made–at least not for a while.

J Cruz and his crew stopped by their new home over at Big Boy’s Neighborhood to talk about their move and how it feels to be back together again. Peep their interview below to see what both parties have to say about Real 92.3 being their new home.

