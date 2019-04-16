CLOSE
Eric Holder Claims He Was Paid to Kill Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

Several media outlets are reporting that Eric Holder claims he was paid to kill Nipsey Hussle.

According to sources, Holder says he was propositioned by someone in the LAPD to commit the murder and would receive $75,0000.

Holder’s legal team hasn’t confirmed the story despite the fact it has been circulating throughout many media outlets.

