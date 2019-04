Well, it didn’t take long for Kodak Black to respond to T.I.’s diss with a response on wax called, “Expeditiously.”

The song serves as retaliation for T.I. calling him out about comments Kodak made about Lauren London after the death of Nipsey Hussle.

The song also takes jabs at The Game and T.I.’s wife Tiny.

Kodak Black Releases T.I. Diss Record

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 24 hours ago

