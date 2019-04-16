Russell Wilson Now Highest Paid Player in NFL

After giving a midnight deadline to the Seahawks, Russell Wilson is staying in Seattle, signing a record-breaking 4-year extension worth $140 million. Wilson is now the highest paid player in the NFL. His deal also comes with a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson made the announcement in a video on Twitter while in bed with his wife, Ciara. In this video, Wilson said, “Hey, Seattle, we got a deal.”

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 22 hours ago

