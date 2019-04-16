CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Kodak Black Fires Shots At T.I. On New Diss Track, “Expeditiously” [NEW MUSIC]

"How the hell you callin' me out when you know I don't listen?"

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kodak Black's Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Oh Kodak Black and T.I.‘s beef definitely isn’t about to stop.

Weeks after T.I. told Kodak to cut his actions out towards Lauren London following the death of Nipsey Hussle “expeditiously,” Kodak comes right back and names a diss track after it. The scathing diss comes after audio surfaced of T.I.’s alleged diss to Kodak but Kodak wasn’t about to wait for the full version to come out before he responded.

“How the hell you callin’ me out when you know I don’t listen,” Kodak raps, before he fully launches into a diss hitting on The Game, T.I.’s wife Tiny and more.  See a few of Kodak’s bars below.

“How you tell me what came out my mouth, you don’t even know Nipsey

Tiny that b**** ugly as hell, I don’t even want Piggy

I can’t beat you n**** at talkin’ give me a long sentence

You know I keep the pole and I ain’t no h**, I know some Rollin 60’s”

Well. Stream the whole thing below.

RELATED: Overreaction Or Justified? T.I.’s Trap Music Museum Reportedly Removes Kodak Black Artwork

RELATED: The Game, T.I. And Others Check Kodak Black For Trying To Be “Friendly” With Lauren London [VIDEO]

Kodak Black Fires Shots At T.I. On New Diss Track, “Expeditiously” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Birdman & Juvenile “Breeze,” Monica “Commitment” & More…
 11 hours ago
04.17.19
Sol Blume Adds Ari Lennox To Star-Studded Lineup…
 14 hours ago
04.17.19
Aston Martin Unveils All-Electric Supercar [Photos]
 14 hours ago
04.17.19
LL Cool J, Wife Simone Smith, Remy Ma…
 17 hours ago
04.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close