Jhené Aiko Still Loves Big Sean “Beyond Measure”

So, there’s love.

Then there’s love, love. This is definitely a firm example of the latter.

Recently Jhené Aiko took to Big Sean’s twitter account to express just how deep for the boy was. Check it out.

VIA | HipHopDX

Although Jhené Aiko confirmed her split from Big Sean last month, the sultry singer evidently still loves him — a lot.

In a lengthy Instagram comment on Sean Don’s recent post about Nipsey Hussle, Aiko clarified where she stands with her ex.

Jhené Aiko Still Loves Big Sean “Beyond Measure” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

