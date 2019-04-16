Family Says Charity Donations To Nipsey Hussle’s Children Are Unnecessary

In the wake of Nipsey Hussle‘s tragic death, charities in the name of his children have cropped up but the family is stating that those efforts are unnecessary. According to sources close to the family, Nip made certain that his children would be set for life via a number of trust funds and other ventures.

Sources close to Nip’s family tell TMZ … Nipsey made sure his 2 children, Emani and Kross Asghedom, would never have to rely on other people for money.

While there have been multiple crowdfunding pages popping up for them — including the one retired NFL star Reggie Bush started — we’re told the family wants everyone to know the kids are more than alright.

Nipsey was remembered as a savvy businessman during his celebration of life … and for good reason. We’re told he owned all of his master recordings, his Marathon Clothing store, and he also set up multiple trust funds to make sure his kids and family would never need a handout.

Bush’s kind gesture began with a $10,000 donation from his side with hopes of raising $100,000, but the effort is now defunct.

