Coulumbus City Council Condemns New Heartbeat Abortion Ban

The city is not siding with the state’s view on reproductive rights.

As we reported last week the state signed into law the Heartbeat Abortion Ban. The ban will ban abortions when a heartbeat from the unborn child is detected, with no exceptions for rape or incest victims.

The Columbus City Council passed a ceremonial resolution on Monday stating how the bill will “negatively impact the City of Columbus’s ability to attract qualified medical professionals and businesses to the city, and works directly against local efforts like CelebrateOne and Restoring Our Own Through Transformation (ROOTT) to reduce infant mortality and promote the health of its citizens.”

Though Gov. Mike DeWine says the bill protects the vulnerable, opponents say it is to undermine the Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision.

Ohio joins five other states that have passed similar bills.

Source: 10TV

Written By: Chantal Posted 13 hours ago

