CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

T.I, Meek Mill, & The Game Buy Out Nipsey Hussle’s Clothing Store

2 reads
Leave a comment
All for you Nip.

T.I., Meek Mill, and The Game all stopped by Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing store on Wednesday, the day before Nipsey’s memorial service, and dropped some major cash.

The Game and Meek showed up separately during the day and were seen with several bags full of merchandise. T.I. swung by the store later and “broke the register twice.”

Each rapper shared footage from inside and encouraged fans to support Nipsey by going online or shopping at Marathon.

This is huge for the Crenshaw community and Nipsey’s legacy. The Streetz salute you. R.I.P Nipsey Hussle.

To shop at The Marathon Clothing, visit themarathonclothing.com.

T.I, Meek Mill, & The Game Buy Out Nipsey Hussle’s Clothing Store was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Glover Cries On Stage At Coachella After…
 11 hours ago
04.15.19
Morehouse College Will Admit Transgender Men Starting Next…
 11 hours ago
04.15.19
Kelis Is Going To Trial For Violating Custody…
 12 hours ago
04.15.19
Mo’Nique Debuts A New Grey Hair ‘Do [PHOTOS]
 12 hours ago
04.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close