T.I, Meek Mill, & The Game Buy Out Nipsey Hussle’s Clothing Store

All for you Nip.

T.I., Meek Mill, and The Game all stopped by Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing store on Wednesday, the day before Nipsey’s memorial service, and dropped some major cash.

The Game and Meek showed up separately during the day and were seen with several bags full of merchandise. T.I. swung by the store later and “broke the register twice.”

Each rapper shared footage from inside and encouraged fans to support Nipsey by going online or shopping at Marathon.

This is huge for the Crenshaw community and Nipsey’s legacy. The Streetz salute you. R.I.P Nipsey Hussle.

To shop at The Marathon Clothing, visit themarathonclothing.com.