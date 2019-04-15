CLOSE
Entertainment
Wendy Williams Breaks Silence On Divorce From Kevin Hunter

February 12, 2014

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Wendy Williams has finally broken her silence after filling for a divorce from her husband of 20 years last week.

Wendy ironically addressed her “new life” without her soon-to-be ex-husband during her Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show Monday morning (April 15).

Wendy started off by letting her audience of “co-stars” know she had a great weekend, spent with six friends from the sober-living facility where she’s been staying for the past few weeks. She then segued with, “I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know,” she revealed. “It’ll be Wendy on her own.”

“You know I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction and alcoholism and I have a whole new life that I plan for myself and my son. Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls, all day, and no telephone at your all-ready and you lay there and you think about your life — this is my life at the sober house,” she said. “Everybody has things in their life that they’re embarrassed to share with the world, or they’re frightened to share with the world, or they’re not ready to share with the world and addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life.”

In case folks didn’t get the message that she’s a newly single lady, she later took shots at Cardi B’s “chocolate gumdrop” of a bodyguard later in Hot Topics.

“I was distracted by that chocolate gum drop over Cardi’s shoulder. Back it up now, I’m on the loose,” she joked. “I would be calling in the middle of the night, because [her son] Kevin is away at school. I would be like, ‘Hello security, Wendy security bureau, wake up that cutie and send him over here. I just heard a bump in the night.’”

Good for her!

Source: Bossip.com

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

