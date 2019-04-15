Virgil Abloh Debuts Some New Off-White Nikes At Coachella [Photos]

Ever since debuting his Off-White Nike collaboration a few years back Virgil Abloh has become a deity to sneaker heads around the world and knowing just how revered his work is in silhouette circles, Mr. Abloh decided to get some hype beasts foaming at the mouth with some unreleased heat.

Over the weekend the hottest designer in the sneaker game took to the annual music and arts festival to do his DJ thing and while we’re sure he had heads bopping and hands waving, it was his feet that were the stars of the show as far as we’re concerned. Debuting an exclusive pair of Off-White Nike sneakers, Virgil’s multi-layered black and pink creation stood out for all to see and needless to say, it’s already a hot topic amongst the sneaker community.

Comprised of a black suede and nylon base with a bright pink spiked sole, this new silhouette seems made for track and field exercises but comfortable enough to walk around in all day. Naturally the sneaker’s also feature the signature Off-White zip tag tie on the laces.

Check out pics of Virgil Abloh’s latest creation below and let us know if you think these should get a release date or if you good on them.

