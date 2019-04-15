CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album Release Date

'Crash Talk' is almost here.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

ScHoolboy Q‘s new album is officially on its way. The TDE rapper took to social media to reveal his new album will be arriving at the end of April.

The new project, titled Crash Talk, will be available April 26. So far, Q has dropped a couple of tracks, including “Numb Numb Juice” and “Chopstix.”

Per 2019 rap protocol, he also included a preview video in his online announcement. Just ScHoolboy spittin’ some bars, occasionally with a paper bag over his head.

 

 

Photo: Getty

ScHoolboy Q Announces New Album Release Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Family Says Charity Donations To Nipsey Hussle’s Children…
 2 hours ago
04.16.19
Duke Star Zion Williamson Declares For NBA Draft…
 2 hours ago
04.16.19
Russell Simmons’ Rape Accuser Believes He’s In Indonesia…
 3 hours ago
04.16.19
Boosie Badazz “Bonnie & Clyde,” Jaden Smith “SOHO”…
 13 hours ago
04.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close