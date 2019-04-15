Man Who Also Shot During Nipsey Hussle Murder Arrested For Gang Ties

The tragic story of Nipsey Hussle’s murder gets harder to digest by the day. A friend of the late rapper has just been booked for his street connections.

As spotted on TMZ Kerry Lathan was arrested at his halfway home days after surviving the attack that left his good friend Nipsey Hussle dead. Why you ask? Because the “Double Up” rapper was a Rolling 60’s Crip which violates the terms of his parole since Kerry is forbidden from associating with a known gang member.

He served 20 years for a murder charge and had just come home from prison. In fact he was the individual that Nip was meeting to give clothes to so he would have some new gear as he re-assimilated himself back in the community. Lathan is currently being held in the Men’s Central Jail where he is waiting to hear if his parole will be revoked.

The Los Angeles native is now in a wheelchair as a result of the shooting.

Posted 18 hours ago

