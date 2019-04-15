CLOSE
Male Singer Alleges Affair With Wendy Williams Husband

Source: WENN / WENN

Oh boy! This whole Wendy Williams drama has taken a left turn. There is a male singer name Aveon Falstar, who claims that he had a sexual affair with Kevin Hunter. Check out the video below:

*****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*****

 

According to Eurweb.com, Falstar, for whatever reason, shared this “very interesting” info with Tasha K in the video above at about the 7:05 mark. He broke it down as to how the whole sexual encounter allegedly happened.

It began when his talent as a singer led him to be in the audience during the warm-up session  for “The Wendy Williams Show.” The warm-up guy asked him to show if he can blow and he did and ultimately got the attention of Kevin Hunter who signed him to some kind of agreement. In any event, he says that a sexual relationship resulted that had an imbalance of power that he claims made him see himself as a “boy toy.”

Do you believe this story??

RELATED STORY: Wendy Williams Confirms Divorce and Shares Future Plans

 

[caption id="attachment_2964162" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: John Lamparski / Getty[/caption] On the same day Wendy Williams revealed she was being treated at a halfway house for pill and alcohol addiction, photos of Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson were released on The Daily Mail. Kevin reportedly flew Sharina out with him to Florida when he admitted Wendy Williams into a rehab center. According to Daily Mail, they also viewed pictures of Kevin and Sharina laid up in what appears to be their hotel room. “Hunter is shirtless while Hudson appears to be wearing a tube-top night dress and flicks a peace sign at the camera,” they reported. https://www.instagram.com/p/BvPzJG2B_hS/ Apparently Sharina has given Kevin multiple ultimatums but he doesn’t want to leave Wendy because she funds their lifestyle. ‘Kevin is in love with Sharina but he told her he can’t leave his wife, but the only reason he is still with Wendy is because he and Sharina can’t take care of themselves – they need her money,’ a source told DailyMailTV. Apparently Wendy spiraled into a drug-fueled addiction after she hired a private investigator who discovered Kevin had been having an affair. Wendy reportedly confronted him and injured her arm in an altercation. Despite the fact that Wendy’s made some enemies during her long career, people were quick to come to her defense after photos of Kevin and Sharina were leaked.

 

The Latest:

Male Singer Alleges Affair With Wendy Williams Husband was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
