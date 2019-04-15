Cardi B. Is Worried Her Baby Will Forget About Her Thanks To Busy Schedule

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B worries her daughter Kulture will forget about her when she’s away.

The rapper opened up about how difficult it is combining motherhood with her hugely successful music career at the Beautycon Festival in New York, confessing it has been much more difficult than she expected.

The 26-year-old, who arrived four hours late to the event after traveling from a show in Las Vegas, admitted she constantly worries her jet-setting lifestyle means her daughter will forget about her.

“It’s very hard. It’s like the hardest challenge ever. I don’t even like talking about it. I really don’t like talking about it because it’s, like, very hard,” she told Beautycon CEO Moj Mahdara. “For example, I haven’t seen my baby now in two days because I was in Vegas, now I’m here. And it’s just hard because I be like, ‘damn, will she forget about me, like, in two days?'”

Cardi admitted that she underestimated the realities of motherhood, and previously thought she’d be able to hire a nanny to travel with her and her daughter.

“When I was pregnant, I used to be like, it’s gonna be easy. I’m just gonna hire a nanny and my baby’s gonna come with me everywhere,” she continued. “But it’s like once you have the baby, it’s hard to get a nanny because you don’t trust nobody with your kid!”

The rapper relies on her mother and her sister Hennessy Carolina to help with childcare, but she said it’s too much to expect her mother to travel from city to city within 72 hours.

Plus, with her husband Offset also enjoying huge success with his rap group Migos, the pair are rarely in the same place.

“On top of that, me and her dad, we’re always in different places. Like I used to think, ‘oh we gonna be in this house in Atlanta, big this, big that’, but we haven’t even been in our house for, like, two months!” she sighed.

However, the former stripper, whose money-making mantra is “secure the bag,” is confident that her hard work will pay off her daughter, as she boasted Kulture is “gonna have a lambo (Lamborghini) when she be like 18.”

