Drake Addresses “Culture Vulture” Tag, Triggers Wiley

Drake is known for co-opting various styles, so inevitably he got slapped with a culture vulture tag, by some—in particular UK grime artist Wiley. This was among the topics the Toronto rapper addressed during a recent sit down with BBC Radio 1’s 1Xtra Rap Show.

Speaking to DJ Tiffany Calver, the 6 God dismissed any culture vulture rhetoric as a manifestation of haters.

“I hate that people think that me being into music from these kids that are trying to like make it and trying to build a name for themselves is like, ‘Oh, that’s some culture vulture,” he said. “What does that even mean? I don’t understand. Would you rather me not acknowledge anything or support? That’s some real confused like…hater sh*t.”

While Drake has been known for liberally hopping on the waves of, for example, the trap rap styles of the Migos or grime aesthetics of Skepta, he does give the originators their props.

He added, “I see it a lot. I’ll never understand how supporting somebody’s song or even going a step further giving somebody a song or linking so, I’ll never understand how that’s not viewed as something admirable.”

Drake then added that it was Wiley’s comments that got under his skin. In turn, Wiley took to social media to respond, and he feels a ways.

We’d bet good money this gets squashed sooner rather than later. Listen to a portion of the BBC Radio 1 interview below.

