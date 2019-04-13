Soulja Boy Locked Up For Violating Probation

JAIILLLLLL?!

Yeah, Big Soulja sittine behind bars with no bail set right now. It just goes to show that we gotta be mindful of things from our past, folks. Can’t get caught slippin.

Check it out.

Via | HipHopDX

VAN NUYS, CA – Soulja Boy was taken into custody Thursday (April 11) for multiple probation violations, The Blast reports.

The 27-year-old recording artist, born DeAndre Cortez Way, is currently being held without bail and is expected to remain behind bars until his hearing on April 30.

