Lauren London Immortalizes Nipsey Hussle With Portrait Tattoo

I know it’s been a little while now, but still – nothing but love and prayers go out to all the family, friends and fans of Nipsey Hussle. This next story from HipHopDX is a pretty dope one. Check it out.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Lauren London commemorated Nipsey Hussle with ink after giving a tearful speech at his memorial service.

The actress posted a photo of her newly tattoed arm on Instagram with a caption reading: “Real Love Never Dies,” followed by the epiphany, “When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC”

