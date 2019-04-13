CLOSE
Lauren London Immortalizes Nipsey Hussle With Portrait Tattoo

I know it’s been a little while now, but still – nothing but love and prayers go out to all the family, friends and fans of Nipsey Hussle. This next story from HipHopDX is a pretty dope one. Check it out.

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Lauren London commemorated Nipsey Hussle with ink after giving a tearful speech at his memorial service.

The actress posted a photo of her newly tattoed arm on Instagram with a caption reading: “Real Love Never Dies,” followed by the epiphany, “When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC”

Lauren London Immortalizes Nipsey Hussle With Portrait Tattoo

