Governor Mike DeWine Signs Controversial Abortion Bill Into Law

One of the most controversial bills in recent memory was signed into law today (April 11) at 3:30pm by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. This law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected and will criminalize doctors who perform abortions anyway. A fetal heartbeat can be detected six weeks into pregnancy, which can come before women even know they’re pregnant.

Moments before signing the bill into law in Columbus at the Ohio Statehouse, DeWine said “The signing of this bill today is consistent with that respect for life and the imperative to protect those who cannot protect themselves.” The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has promised to sue over this new legislation.

 

Under the bill, doctors would face a fifth-degree felony punishable by up to a year in prison for performing an abortion after detecting a heartbeat. The bill has an exception to save the life of the woman but no exception for rape or incest – in line with current state law. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

 

SOURCE: Cincinnati Enquirer

