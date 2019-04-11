CLOSE
Soulja Boy Takes To IG to Offer $10K A Verse, Beats For Sale Too

Soulja Boy is out here hustling on IG...

Source: Soulja Boy Magic Convention 2012 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center – Day 1 Las Vegas, Nevada – 20.08.12 Featuring: Soulja Boy Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 20 Aug 2012 Credit: WENN Uploaded By Godspeed

We’re not sure if Soulja Boy’s really feeling himself at this point or if he’s in desperate need of income because he might have become the first platinum rapper to take to social media to offer his services for a few racks.

Late last night the man who’s inexplicably reps more hoods than the Klan and comedically taken credit for Drake’s career is now taking to IG to let interested parties know that his vocals and production is for sale at the tune of $10K and $2,500 respectively. As if that wasn’t interesting enough, his IG story also let it be known that he’s selling the IG account @lil100.sodmg for a cool thousand bucks and the 50K followers that come with it. No word on whether or not followers have committed to following that account regardless of who buys it but hey, you never know.

Well he’s definitely innovative… we guess.

The announcement comes just weeks before Soulja is slated to drop his newest project which has a 4/20 release date (of course it does).

Are you willing to drop ten racks on a Soulja Boy feature? $2,500 for a beat? A G for an IG account? Let us know in the comments.

