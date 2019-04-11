Lil Nas X’s Viral Hit Single “Old Town Road” Gets A ‘Game of Thrones’ Inspired Remix

Tired of Lil Nas X’s number one song in the country “Old Town Road” yet? Well if you are we have some bad news for you cause this song will have legs for a while. Already spawning remixes from Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug, The Ringer under it’s Ringer Records imprint dropped a Game of Thrones inspired version of the song.

With the mega-popular HBO original show’s final season set to premiere this Sunday (Apr.14) the song appropriately titled “Old Kingsroad” is right on time. The remix ditches Lil Nas X replacing him with Game of Throne’s zombie antagonist the Night King and replacing the lyrics with content inspired from the show like:

“Wall down, no crown. Livin’ like a Maester. Spent on a lot of money on my brand-new Kingsguard. Baby’s got a habit, Dragonglass, and Dornish textiles. Ridin’ down the Highroad with my Melisandre smoke child.”

Can’t front that’s actually pretty clever and catchy. “Old Town Road” is currently the talk of the internet and has propelled Lil Nas X to fame, broke records and even earned him a record deal. So don’t expect the song to go away no time soon cause there is more than likely more remixes down the pipeline.

So mount up on your horse or dragon and check out the new spin on viral hit “Old Kings Road” below to get yourself hyped for Game of Throne’s final season below.

