Drake Stops Concert For This…

We all know Drake is one to put on a good show but this one takes the cake!
During his latest concert in London O2, the Toronto rapper literally stopped his show to take a moment and acknowledge one of his fans’ homemade signs.
The sign reads “I heard you like BBWs,” on a poster board that included the female fan’s Instagram handle (Big Beautiful Women).
Drake made his way to her side of the stage, he spotted the sign and at first simply pointed at it, which sent her screaming. However, his acknowledgment didn’t end there. The “God’s Plan” rapper then stopped his show to give her a shoutout. “You can’t hold signs like that,” he joked. “You’re gonna make me laugh.” (*runs to go make a catchy sign*)
