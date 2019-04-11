Drake Stops Concert For This…

Continue reading Nipsey Hussle Shot To Death In L.A., The Hip-Hop Community Mourns

Nipsey Hussle Shot To Death In L.A., The Hip-Hop Community Mourns

[caption id="attachment_90090" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: David Crotty / Getty[/caption] Rapper Nipsey Hussle has passed away after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds numerous news sources have confirmed. https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1112507032542695430 Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Ashgedom and two other men were shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles in front of the rapper's Marathon Clothing store. Reports stated the rapper sustained six gunshot wounds and received CPR on site, but his status was still undetermined until now. NBC News confirmed Hussle was pronounced dead at the hospital law enforcement sources revealed. Per NBC News: "LOS ANGELES — The Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, multiple law enforcement sources said. Two other men were in serious condition, and a suspect remained at large. No further information was immediately available about the shooting at Marathon Clothing on Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles." TMZ sources state the incident appears to be gang-related to law enforcement who are working the case. The celebrity gossip site reports that police are searching for a Black male in his 20s. Per TMZ: "We're told he approached Nipsey and co. by foot Sunday afternoon and fired multiple shots ... only to depart right after in what we're told appeared to be a nearby waiting vehicle with a separate driver, who our sources say was female. " Right before he lost his life, Hussle Tweeted "Having strong enemies is a blessing," fans had no idea that cryptic tweet would be the rapper's last. https://twitter.com/NipseyHussle/status/1112472675169886208 Nipsey was well-known in the Hip-Hop world for not just his music but for also giving back to his community. His star was burner even brighter after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Victory Lap which earned him a Grammy Nomination for Best Rap Album. Another rising star lost, Hussle is survived by his two children and his girlfriend Lauren London—the couple had a child together back in 2016. As you can imagine the fans, celebrities, and the Hip-Hop community is mourning collectively after losing one of its brightest stars. We here at Cassius send out our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Nipsey's family and friends. Photo: David Crotty / Getty