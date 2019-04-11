CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

Momma Knows Best: Nipsey Hussle’s Mom Sends Out Encouraging Words

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

Source: CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis / CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis

The past week has been hard and filled with grief for many people, due to the loss of Nipsey Hussle. However, Momma Nip aka Angelique Smith came through for the people with words of encouragement.

“I have perfect peace, and I have strength, and I want to lift you up,” said Ms. Angelique Smith in a video that was shared on Jai Yew’s Facebook page. “Please do not stay down, do not stay stuck, do not mourn. Because Nipsey is great […] and now he’s even greater because he has no bounds and limits. His energy is everywhere. He’s there with you now and he’s here with me now. And pleased be encouraged.”

To see the whole motivational talk look below.

Momma Knows Best: Nipsey Hussle’s Mom Sends Out Encouraging Words was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
Wendy Williams Files For Divorce
 1 hour ago
04.11.19
dreamville fest 2019 nipsey hussle mac miller
Here’s How You Can Watch Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration…
 5 hours ago
04.11.19
Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Master P Says Nipsey Hussle Was Beloved Like…
 7 hours ago
04.11.19
Barack Obama Salutes Dwayne Wade For His Final…
 16 hours ago
04.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close