The past week has been hard and filled with grief for many people, due to the loss of Nipsey Hussle. However, Momma Nip aka Angelique Smith came through for the people with words of encouragement.

“I have perfect peace, and I have strength, and I want to lift you up,” said Ms. Angelique Smith in a video that was shared on Jai Yew’s Facebook page. “Please do not stay down, do not stay stuck, do not mourn. Because Nipsey is great […] and now he’s even greater because he has no bounds and limits. His energy is everywhere. He’s there with you now and he’s here with me now. And pleased be encouraged.”

To see the whole motivational talk look below.

Momma Knows Best: Nipsey Hussle’s Mom Sends Out Encouraging Words was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: th3storm614 Posted 9 hours ago

