Prince Harry and Oprah Team Up For Mental Health Series

The one thing we all have in common is the functions of our brain. The brain is what operates every part of our being so we should always take care it.

But what does caring for your brain look like?

One way to do this would be to tune into a new series that Oprah Winfrey and Britain’s Prince Harry are working together on.  This new Apple Tv platform series is taking on the issues with mental health.

According to CNN.com, The statement added that the project will attempt to equip people “with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.” Producers Duke of Sussex and Winfrey are wanting to create a platform that holds honest conversations to its viewers.

Prince Harry Visits Nottingham

Source: Richard Stonehouse / Getty

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 59-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls. From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine–here’s how to live your best life using Oprah’s best quotes.

Prince Harry and Oprah Team Up For Mental Health Series was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

