Despite what reports are saying, Oprah is not backing down from her stance in supporting “Leaving Neverland” after the timeline discrepancy has been revealed.

Oprah explained in an interview that she is not wavering, saying, ““I have not wavered. You know why I have not wavered? Because I’ve had girls at my school who were sexually assaulted and abused. And I have never won a case. The reason I have never won a case is because when you put a girl on the witness stand, and she can’t remember was it Thursday or Wednesday, it’s automatically discredited. When you’re in the midst of trauma, and terrible things happening to you, you might not remember the time. If you can’t remember the day and the time, everybody’s like, ‘Well okay, I guess it never happened.’”

Oprah added, ““When I first saw that documentary, I realized that a lot of people would be triggered by watching it. And a lot of people will not understand what the pattern is. I had done 217 shows trying to get people to understand that it’s not about one person. It’s about the pattern, it’s about the seduction. People call it molestation, but there is a big seducing that goes on… and that was important enough for me to take the hateration.”

Oprah Winfrey Still Defends ‘Leaving Neverland’ Doc.. was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: