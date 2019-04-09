T.I.’s Trap Music Museum Reportedly Removes Kodak Black Artwork

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Shortly following Kodak Black’s disrespectful comments about Lauren London this weekend, the rapper’s artwork has officially been removed from inside T.I.’s Trap Museum in Atlanta, Georgia.

A fan posted a video of the removal on Instagram yesterday. In the clip, you see workers taking down the Kodak Black art installation while attendees watched, but the footage abruptly ends after a security guard told the person to stop recording.

It’s nice to see T.I. following up on his promises to hold the Florida native accountable for his controversial actions. The removal of Kodak’s presence from the museum comes after Tip called him out for shooting his shot at Lauren London on Instagram live less than a week after Nipsey Hussle passed away.

During an Instagram live video on Monday, Kodak seemingly responded to being removed from the museum and—surprise surprise—he didn’t seem to think it was that big of a deal. The rapper remarked, “B**ch, I didn’t give you permission to put me up there anyways.”

