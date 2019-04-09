Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union Show Love & Support For Son Zion At Annual Pride March

If Mike Pence was a Dwayne Wade fan you can sure as heck bet that he’s feeling conflicted right about now.

Recently the Miami Heat’s star shooting guard and future Hall of Famer took to his IG story to show support for his 11-year-old son, Zion, who took part in the annual Miami Beach Pride March this past weekend. Writing “We support each other with pride,” Wade shared a picture of his son with his step-mom, Gabrielle Union.

In a few other pics you can see how the Wade clan enjoyed the festivities of the March this past Sunday and how a family unit is supposed to move and support each other.

Dwayne Wade and Gabby Union supporting young Zion at Miami Pride is so beautiful, I could cry. I can’t imagine having had this type of support as a kid (or even young adult). Amazing example of living in and showing unconditional love 💕 pic.twitter.com/2cT8Ow6kik — Câmi Thomas (@CamiCruzThomas) April 7, 2019

Of course we expect haters and homophobes to feel a ways about this and take to social media to voice their displeasure, but they can kick rocks. If children had this kind of family support when dealing with their sexual identity you can bet those suicide rates wouldn’t be as alarming as they are and have been.

Props to Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union for having the parenting skills they do. Maybe they can be cool with the first openly gay Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg being that the nonexistent bridge to Mike Pence has gone up in flames. We kid we kid.

