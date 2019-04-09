CLOSE
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means To Be ‘God Led’ And More [EXCLUSIVE]

The Walls Group

Source: Promo / RCA

Houston’s own The Walls Group is more than assured that being led by faith has not only given them grace vocally but also strengthened their bond as a family.

We’ll be showcasing individual clips of this massive interview with Sky Houston but for now take in the discussion as The Walls Group discuss what it means to be God Led and more.

“The truth is when you’re unfulfilled and whatever you’re doing is not fulfilling you then you start to understand this is where you’re not supposed to be,” Darrel Walls says. “If I’m starting to feel voids in this place in this thing and its not happening then I’m not supposed to be here. For me what I’ve been doing is seeking God. A lot of people don’t think it’s a thing but it’s the thing.”

Watch the entire interview below.

