Cincinnati: Local High School Is Under Fire For Editing School News Paper

Local Catholic high school is under fire after some alumni say the school is censoring students.

Ursuline Academy pulled a section from their school newspaper because it included a list of LGBT books. There is now a petition going around supporting the students which is gaining momentum… They have got more than 1,000 signatures. (WKRC)

The school released a statement, saying:

Ursuline’s administration made a choice to withdraw a recent edition of our student newspaper because it stirred confusion and even questions about what Ursuline’s mission and values represent…We are going to take time to review protocols for our publications before setting any firm policies.

