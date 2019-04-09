Tekashi69 is hoping defendants in his federal racketeering case will accept plea deals so that he can have a shorter prison sentence.

The New York rapper faces more than 45 years to life in prison.

A trial date for his case is set for September but that all can change if defendants decide the evidence against them is too strong and decide to take plea deals.

They then can ask a judge to let Tekashi69 go free for his time served and cooperation with authorities.

Tekashi69 Plans to Get Out of Jail Early was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 5 hours ago

